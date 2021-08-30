NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The governor has activated the Tennessee National Guard to help in response to Tropical Storm Ida.

Ida made landfall along the Louisiana coastline on Aug. 29. At least one person was killed in the storm. Its 150 mph winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland.

Ida weakens as rescues begin in Louisiana; at least 1 dead Hurricane Ida became a tropical storm as its top winds slowed over Mississippi on Monday.

Tennessee Army National Guard’s 251st Military Police Company in Lexington and Savannah, 1172nd Transportation Company in Memphis and Waynesboro, and the 1176th Transportation Company in Dresden, Jacksboro, and Smyrna will help with recovery and relief efforts. More than 320 soldiers will be helping with the efforts.

The guardsmen will do the following:

assist with security in the affected areas

provide high water vehicles to support rescue and recovery operations

provide vehicles to transport citizens out of the affected areas among other tasks

Pull Quote “Currently, we are actively engaged in relief efforts in Humphries County and with COVID-19 support statewide, but we are also ready to help Louisiana without impacting our support here in Tennessee. During our mobilization in Humphries County, I had numerous states reach out to me offering support and we, in kind, offered similar support to Louisiana. The ability to mobilize rapidly is one of the biggest strengths of the National Guard in each state. This capability has been on display for the last 18 months with COVID-19, domestic responses, and our federal missions. We’re continuing to uphold Tennessee’s volunteer tradition.” Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes said

Tennessee National Guard will also work with local, state, and federal emergency management officials. Other towns across the state are preparing for the impact from the storm.

In Lebanon, city leader met to prepare for the storm and loaded sandbags for distribution to residents. Those sandbags will be available to residents from 2 to 9 p.m. at Lebanon Fire Department Station One, 209 E. Gay St. and Cedar Crest Shopping Center, 1031 W. Main St. There is a limit of 20 person property.

"Keep sandbags dry until needed, utilizing plastic in conjunction with the bags add to their effectiveness. Sandbags are not reusable and should be disposed of after use," Lebanon posted on its Facebook page.

For more information on Lebanon preparations, click here.