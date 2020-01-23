A cold, rainy day did nothing to stop families from running out to greet their soldier. 110 members of the Tennessee National Guard arrived home in Smyrna Thursday morning after a long deployment in Poland.
In a hangar full of people waiting for someone in their lives to get home, there was 15-year-old Carlos Atkins Jr. who likes watching movies with his dad.
"Transformers," laughed Atkins. "All of them!"
He's talking about the original live action film, Revenge of the Fallen, Dark Side of the Moon, Age of Extinction, The Last Knight, and Bumblebee.
"We dig Optimus Prime and Bumblebee but really Optimus Prime," said Atkins.
Watching movies with his dad just hasn't been possible with Carlos Atkins Sr. deployed 5,000 miles from home in Poland with the Tennessee National Guard.
It's been a long wait for Atkins Jr., and it's felt even longer for others in his family. He stood in the hangar alongside his mom, his eleven-year-old little sister, and three-year-old little brother.
"I know they're going to run to him," Atkins smiled.
The plane landed at the hangar. The wait was over.
Atkins said he wants to serve one day too to be like someone even better than Optimus Prime, his dad.
"He's right there!" Atkins shouted, spotting his dad in a line of soldiers walking toward the hangar. "He's right there!"
Atkins is proud to have his movie watching buddy back just in time.
"They're supposed to have a new Transformers," he smiled.
