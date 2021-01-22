Tennessee National Guard returns home from 59th Presidential Inauguration

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Members of the Tennessee National Guard have returned home on Friday after protecting the president during the Inauguration in Washington, D.C.
The 750 soldiers and airmen were part of a 25,000-member National Guard task force, who were responsible for "security, logistics, communications and traffic control in our Nation’s capital beginning last week."
“Our soldiers and airmen have once again responded to our State and Nation’s call and getting them back home is a special day for us,” Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General said in an email on Friday. “I’m proud to report they accomplished all missions assigned with the utmost professionalism and efficiency. This is a result of training and leadership down to the lowest level. I want to thank the families and employers for their unbelievable support in allowing these great Americans to serve. These young men and women wearing the uniform represents everything that is good about America; selfless service.”
The 750 soldiers and airmen were from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment headquartered in Knoxville, the 194th Engineer Brigade headquartered in Jackson and the 230th Sustainment Brigade headquartered in Chattanooga.
