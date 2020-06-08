NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The soldiers and airmen with the Tennessee National Guard who were sent to Washington, D.C. last week are coming home Tuesday.
The service members were deployed to the nation's capital June 4 to help Washington-area law enforcement respond to the civil unrest in the city during protests against police brutality.
More than 1,000 service members were deployed.
They will come back to Tennessee Tuesday, June 9.
A day before they were sent to Washington, a guardsman told News4's Jeremy Finley he was worried about becoming a political pawn.
“It’s not unthinkable that you would be asked to disperse a peaceful crowd, like we saw with the disperse of a peaceful crowd so the president can take a photo,” the soldier said.
“We couldn’t be prouder of the discipline and professionalism displayed by our men and women who continue to support these missions and more importantly, support our communities,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee Adjutant General, in a news release.
The Tennessee National Guard says it has more than 400 service members in currently deployed in Tennessee that are helping law enforcement and first res ponders.
It is unclear what time the service members who were in Washington will be coming back to Tennessee.
