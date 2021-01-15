NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee National Guardsmen are preparing to send Soldiers and Airmen to Washington, D.C. next week.
Officials say the Soldiers and Airmen will be providing communications, logistics, food service, and religious support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration on January 20th.
"This mission to support the Presidential Inauguration in our Nation’s Capital will not impact our ongoing COVID-19 mission to support the Tennessee Department of Health with testing and the administration of the vaccine, nor our ability to support other missions within our great State -- this is why our more than 12,000 Soldiers and Airmen wear the uniform," a statement from the Tennessee Military Department stated.
According to officials, the state also received a request from the Department of Safety to provide Soldiers and Airmen to support the Tennessee Highway Patrol at the State Capitol.
