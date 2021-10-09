NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee National Guard confirmed that an active member in their 118th Wing is one of the men arrested Friday in an undercover prostitution sting operation.
Chief Master Sergeant William Moore, along with 14 other men, charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act when Metro Police undercover officers posted internet ads, portraying themselves as 16-year-old females, according to the press release.
The National Guard said Moore was placed on leave while they “support and assist civil law enforcement as they continue their investigation.” Military disciplinary actions will be determined once the civil legal process is complete, according to their statement.
“The charges made in this incident do not reflect the values of the Air Force and the Tennessee National Guard," the statement said.
