NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Soldiers and airmen from the Tennessee National Guard have been activated following the EF-3 tornado that struck Davidson, Wilson and Putnam Counties in the early morning hours Tuesday.
Right now, personnel from the Tennessee Air Guard's 118th Mission Support Group, based in Berry Field, have moved 2-100KW generators to support a water treatment facility in Jackson County.
More than 60 Soldiers with the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment's 2nd Squadron from the National Guard armory in Cookeville are supporting state and local police with traffic control.
A military police company has also been activated to assist by Wednesday.
During emergency situations, the Tennessee National Guard responds to requests from local and state emergency management agencies to assist in a variety of functions.
The Tennessee National Guard will continue to work with local and state emergency management officials to assist in recovery efforts and will regularly provide public updates.
