Tennessee National Guard deployed overseas

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Members of the Tennessee National Guard are now being deployed to the Middle East after months of responding to the pandemic here at home.
The National Guard will deploy for 10 months.
More than 350 soldiers left Smyrna's volunteer training site Sunday morning, with Governor Bill Lee there to see them off.
"They're one of the most resilient units I've ever seen," said Lt. Colonel Phillip Hill, Jr.. "Through all the COVID stuff and us not being able to do our training and then as soon as they lifted us to be able to start training, in about September timeframe, we went about 100 miles an hour and got all our training accomplished in order to deploy."
The soldiers will spend a few weeks in Texas for additional training before heading overseas.
