The Tennessee National Guard received their mission in March: if a Tennessean wants a Covid test, make it happen.
The Guard did just that.
In fact, they have 21 testing sites across the state including one at Nissan Stadium, and so far, they've conducted more than 500,000 tests.
"We've done vulnerable population testing to include nursing homes, rehab centers, detention centers. We've done expanded drive through sites over the weekends," said Lieutenant Colonel Justin Olander, the Joint Task Force Medical Commander for the state of Tennessee.
It's what the Guard is great at: taking a crisis situation and finding a way to get people help, but you can imagine organizing statewide testing wasn't easy.
They had to figure out how to get tests and how to keep themselves safe.
"We hit the ground running. It was a really hectic week trying to get everything together," said Olander.
Now, if you need a test in Tennessee, you can easily get one.
"We have been operating over the past several months like a well-oiled machine," said Olander.
250 airmen and soldiers are now risking their own health and lives
to help others.
"We're very honored to be able to serve Tennessee in this capacity and grateful for the opportunity to serve.
Olander said the Guard needs Tennesseans to help them fight Covid by social distancing and wearing a mask.
