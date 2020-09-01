NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - One Tennessee woman is being featured around the state as part of a new campaign to curb overdoses.
Jessica Stanley is a mother and a recovering addict. Stanley is four years into her recovery and is now being featured in a statewide campaign by the Tennessee Overdose Prevention Group.
"Being able to create bonds in the community and being able to let them know that they have someone there that is trustworthy and that does understand them it's a very big emotional reward," she said.
The billboard campaign will focus on the phrase, "We do recover," which is meant to inspire others that may feel stuck or hopeless in their own recoveries.
