KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee men's basketball's first two games of the season this week have been canceled after Head Coach Rick Barnes learned he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The university announced later Monday afternoon that games against Charlotte and Virginia Commonwealth scheduled for Wednesday and Friday have been canceled due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

Earlier Monday the team paused all team activities following multiple positive COVID-19 tests among its Tier 1 personnel, which consists of coaches, student-athletes, team managers and support staff. The positive test results were detected during routine COVID-19 testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA and SEC guidelines.

This week's Volunteer Classic MTE has been canceled due to COVID-19 contact tracing.https://t.co/0iHxnnrBjg — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) November 23, 2020

Charlotte and Virginia Commonwealth also agreed to cancel its game that was scheduled for Thursday at Thompson-Boiling Arena as they both explore other scheduling options.

"The positive test results were detected during routine COVID-19 surveillance testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA and SEC guidelines. The tests that returned as positive were conducted Sunday afternoon, and the program is getting retested today," the school athletics department said in a statement on Monday.

Last week athletics director Phillip Fulmer announced he had also tested positive for COVID-19.