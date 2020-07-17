CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee man is $3 million richer after winning the lottery this week.
Tim Waller, of Charlotte, went to the White Bluff Grocery on Highway 47 after Lottery officials said he purchased a Gatorade, a candy bar, and two Lottery tickets.
He scratched a Royal Jumbo Bucks ticket and it revealed that he won the $3 million prize.
After realizing that he had won, Waller set his Gatorade down, put the ticket on his seat, and pulled into the job site.
“Well, it looks like I’m not going to have to work anymore,’” Waller said when he told his coworkers. “But I’m going to keep working."
This week's win is not the first for Waller, who won $250,000 on a Mega Monopoly ticket in 2012.
Waller told Tennessee Lottery officials that he plans to put the money into his savings and finish construction on his home.
Tennessee Lottery officials said this week's ticket is 297th ticket sold worth $1 million or more since the Lottery began on Jan. 20, 2004.
