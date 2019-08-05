NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Adam Braseel spent twelve years in a Tennessee prison for a murder, he says, he didn't commit.He took an unusual plea deal, called an Alford Plea, he took the deal because it was in his best interest, to get out of prison.
Braseel, is from Pelham Tennessee, he was convicted for the murder of Malcolm Burrows in 2007 in Grundy County, and an assault on a woman in the case.
At thirty-five, Braseel is pressing the reset button, he was sent to prison when he was just twenty-four, a large part of his life, that he will never get back.
"I've been in prison, with my family spending every dollar, sacrificing so much," said Braseel.
New TBI physical evidence surfaced last year, pointing to Braseels innocence, so Braseel accepted a plea to the least serious charge in the indictment, aggravated assault of another person at the crime scene
"It's terrifying to not know, if I could ever come home, it was in my best interest to take this deal, so I could come home and continue to fight out here," said Braseel.
Braseel says, he is not bitter about being unjustly convicted.
"Anything bad can happen to anybody, I didn't know if I would ever come home and innocent man with fifty-one years over my head, I realized it was my choice how I lived my life," said Braseel.
Now that he's free.
"I made the choice to have the best day of my life everyday, so now that i'm a free man, i'm gonna have the best day of my life," said Braseel.
