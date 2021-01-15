MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - A second man from Tennessee faces federal charges in connection with the chaos at the Capitol earlier this month.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Memphis arrested Matthew Bledsoe on Friday. Bledsoe was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry, and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.

FBI learned Bledsoe and found selfies of him inside the Capitol on his Instagram account. A video shows Bledsoe and others outside an exterior door, and then someone yells, "We're going in!"

"Bledsoe turns the camera to show the door then says, 'In the Capitol. This is our house. We pay for this shit. Where's those pieces of s*** at?' As he's walking and talking, the video shows him passing through the outer door and into the hallway," FBI wrote in Statement of Facts on their investigation into Bledsoe.

The video shows Bledsoe passing through the outer door and into the hallway, FBI said. Federal authorities released screenshots of Bledsoe outside of the Capitol and inside the building.

The video ends with a crowd chanting 'Stop the steal! Stop the steal!,' as they march through the halls of the Capitol.

The arrest of Bledsoe comes after the arrest of Eric Gavelek Munchel. The 30-year-old Nashville man was known as the 'Zip Tie Guy.'

Bledsoe will have his first virtual court appearance on Friday.