DESTIN, FL (WSMV) - A Tennessee man drowned in the Gulf of Mexico at Henderson Beach Park in Destin, FL Saturday.
According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the man was 49-years-old and a tourist from Tennessee. First responders were called to the scene at around 12:18 p.m.
When first responders arrived, they discovered the man was not breathing and medical personnel administered CPR, but the man did not survive.
A 49 year old tourist from Tennessee has drowned in the Gulf of Mexico at Henderson Beach Park in Destin. First responders were called to the scene around 12:18. The man was not breathing and CPR was undertaken, but he did not survive. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/MYoLDTtUC4— OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) June 22, 2019
The victim has not yet been identified and it remains unknown what part of Tennessee he was from.
This is a developing story; stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.