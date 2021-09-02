NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee man faces federal charges for sending a series of threatening emails and online posts from June 2019 to August 2021 threatening to kill President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and other government officials.
According to the criminal complaint, Milo Jeffrey Monroe is alleged to have sent a series of threatening emails and online posts that were sent or posted by Monroe between June 19, 2019, and Aug. 26, 2021. These emails and posts contained threats to kill Biden, Trump, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, other current government officials, former government officials and private citizens, and threats to blow up the White House.
Monroe has been charged with threats against president and successors to the presidency, interstate communications with a threat to injure, and threats against former presidents and other Secret Service protectees, according to the criminal complaint.
According to the investigation, the Washington Post reported to the Secret Service on June 19, 2019, that Monroe sent several emails to media outlets and the Department of Justice regarding former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director (then DOJ Special Counsel) Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election. He expressed that he was somehow involved in the investigation and believed U.S. Attorney General William Bar was trying to have him killed. He said he wanted to “kill at least one” to give then President Trump and Barr’s “story” less credibility. Monroe also alleged former CIA Director John Brennan threatened to shoot him and told him about a murder before it took place. He made further reference to purchasing ammunition for his firearms and claimed he had to protect himself since the DOJ ignored him.
In 2019, Monroe told the Secret Service he sent emails to convince people he was telling the truth about government conspiracy theories and God’s impending judgement on the United States. He believed he was the victim and witness of a government conspiracy involving Russian interference in the 2016 election. He claimed Ku Klux Klan members, Russian intelligence officers, Barr, Mueller, Brennan, former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Presidential Advisor Steve Bannon had visited his residence over the last three years and threatened his physical safety. Monroe adamantly denied he would harm government officials but stated he would defend himself if he felt threatened.
During a consent search of his Perry County home, the Secret Service found a handgun, shotgun and rifle in his bedroom. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office reported that they have had extensive contact with Monroe, described as nonviolent and a government conspiracy theorist who believed the KKK was targeting him, since 2012.
In May 2020, the Secret Service was contacted about an email sent by Monroe in 2020 detailing a veiled threat against Trump. In the message, Monroe reiterated that he had the right to defend himself and “would not be safe until President Trump was dead.” He said he had numerous weapons to defend himself. He also said that he believed President Trump asked the Russians to attack a disable American veteran and they did so by poisoning him. He said there were extensive records regarding this at the DOJ and that the FBI, CIA, National Security Agency and the Drug Enforcement Agency were all part of covering this up. He said Secretary of State Michael Pompeo told him his situation was not survivable and Barr told him none of this would ever “see the light of day.”
On Aug. 12, 2020, Monroe sent an email to the Defense Intelligence Agency that stated that he was a victim of Trump, the DOJ and Russia and that he had been “abandoned by the United States and left to die.” He claimed to have knowledge of Russian activities, American activities and the origins of the virus as well as the Mueller Investigation. He claimed Trump asked the Russians to attack a disabled American veteran, and they did on American soil. “I was poisoned by the Russians in 2010 at the request of Donald Trump,” he said.
Following the email, Monroe’s mother said in an interview with special agents that her son had never carried out a threat and she did not fear for her safety when she was in his presence. “Milo follows the good book and honors his mother and father,” she told agents.
The U.S. Department of State forwarded an email on Aug. 26, 2020, from Monroe that was almost verbatim as the message received by the DIA on Aug. 12.
On July 14, 2021, Monroe posted on Whitehouse.gov a threat to shoot President Biden, bomb the White House and killed Pelosi, Rep. Adam Schiff and Mueller. On July 23, Monroe made another post on Whitehouse.gov with threatening and “nonsensical” comments directed toward Biden. In the message, he stated in part, “I have loaded guns” and “I am going to kill!”
Secret Service agents attempted to locate and interview Monroe during this time, but the search was difficult. When agents eventually contacted Monroe, he refused to speak with Secret Service special agents and threatened violence if attempts to interview him continued.
On Aug. 24, 2021, the U.S. Capitol Police Threat Assessment Section was notified by the staff of Sen. Marsha Blackburn about a series of concerning emails referencing Trump and numerous others. Blackburn’s staff reported the first email was received on Aug. 15 at 7:49 a.m. CST from an email address connected to Monroe. Monroe also reported he lived at a residence on Highway 100 in Centerville, TN.
In the email, Monroe said, “I have loaded guns and I am going to kill people.” He claimed Trump asked the Russians to attack a “Disabled American Veteran.” He said he was poisoned in 2010 by the Russians and Robert Mueller III came to his hospital bed at the VA in Nashville and told him, “I wish you would die.” He claimed, “this virus was tested on me before they took it back to China and released it.”
Blackburn’s staff reported an additional email was sent on Aug. 20 at 2:40 p.m. EST from the same email address. In the email, Monroe repeated claims made in the first email to Blackburn’s office and included a list of people to kill, which included Brad Pascal, Jarod Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Prince William, Donald Trump, Hickman County Sheriff Randall Ward and others.
