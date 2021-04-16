Tennessee man charged with assaulting law enforcement officers during Capitol insurrection

Members of the Oath Keepers paramilitary group likely stored weapons at a hotel in Arlington, Virginia, as part of their plan to have an armed rapid-response force during the January 6 insurrection, federal prosecutors said.

 Brent Stirton

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - A East Tennessee man was charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January. 

An indictment states 41-year-old Albuquerque Cosper Head, of Kingsport, was one of three men for assaulting law enforcement officers on Jan. 6.

Head is facing charges for obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; two counts of civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct on restricted building or grounds; impeding ingress and egress in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence on restricted building or grounds; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings; and acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings. 

Download PDF Albuquerque Cosper Head Indictment

Kyle James Young and Thomas Sibick were also charged with similar charges in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. 

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Knoxville's Field Office arrested Head on Wednesday. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.