Tennessee man charged with assaulting law enforcement officers during Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - A East Tennessee man was charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January.

An indictment states 41-year-old Albuquerque Cosper Head, of Kingsport, was one of three men for assaulting law enforcement officers on Jan. 6.

Head is facing charges for obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; two counts of civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct on restricted building or grounds; impeding ingress and egress in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence on restricted building or grounds; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings; and acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Kyle James Young and Thomas Sibick were also charged with similar charges in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Capitol riot defendant accused of beating officer is charged and released Federal prosecutors have filed charges against a man who allegedly participated in the brutal assault of DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, who spoke out after the attack about how he had pleaded with the pro-Trump mob to spare his life on the day of the riot at the US Capitol.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Knoxville's Field Office arrested Head on Wednesday.