FREDERICK COUNTY, MD (WSMV) – A Rhea County man was arrested in Maryland for attempting to solicit sex from a minor online.
According to the TBI, agents received information about 29-year-old Victor Welch from authorities in Maryland last summer. In Maryland, a detective from Frederick County in the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit, posed as a 13-year-old girl online. Him and Welch engaged in a long conversation to solicit sex.
On Monday, the Rhea County (MD) Grand Jury returned indictments charging Welch with six counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means and two counts of solicitation of a minor along with aggravated statutory rape.
On Tuesday, Welch turned himself in to authorities in Rhea County.
He was booked into the Rhea County Jail on a $7,500 bond.
