NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Huntsville Police Department says a man from Tennessee has been arrested after he tried to meet a child for sex on Valentine’s Day.
According to an investigation conducted by WAFF, police said, Ronald Despain Jr., 39, of Spring Hill, TN was arrested by HPD’s Special Victim’s Unit after they say he traveled from Tennessee to Huntsville to meet a child under the age of 14 for sex. He was also charged with the electronic solicitation of a child.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be brought. Anyone with information on Despain is asked to call investigators at (256) 327-3807.
This is an ongoing investigation and we will update the story with the latest information.
