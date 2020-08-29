RIDGLEY, TENN. (WSMV) - Special Agents with the Tennesse Bureau of Investigation have arrested a Kingsport man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman earlier this week in Lake County, Tennessee.
At the request of 29th District Attorney General Danny Goodman, Jr., TBI Agents began investigating the Wednesday incident on Thursday.
Information was developed that led officials to Jordan Daniel Ballard, 26, as the person responsible for the crime.
By Friday evening, Agents arrested the Kingsport man and charged him with one count of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, one count of Aggravated Rape, one count of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Interference with an Emergency Call.
Ballard was booked into the Lake County Jail.
