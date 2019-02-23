GLASGOW, KY (WSMV) - A Tennessee man has been arrested in Kentucky for allegedly shooting a deputy.
Kentucky State Police were contacted just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday to investigate a shooting and a vehicle pursuit.
According to KSP, Glasgow Police Officer Zane Greer and Barren County Deputy Joseph Ford were in the process of arresting Jonathan Shelton when the altercation began.
During the incident, Ford was shot one time. He was taken to T.J. Sampson Hospital and later transported to the University of Louisville Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Shelton, who is from Smyrna, TN, is charged with one count of first-degree assault, one count of third-degree assault and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. Shelton, 37, is also facing traffic-related charges.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Stay with News4 for updates.
