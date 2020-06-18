Tennessee making more masks available to public

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee agency will be handing out hundreds of thousands of cloth face coverings to residents across the state.
The governor's Economic Recovery Group will hand out close to 300,000 free or low-cost cloth face coverings.
The distribution comes as the CDC strongly urges people to wear masks when in large gatherings to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Tennesseans have stepped up to do their part and keep their neighbors safe throughout this health crisis,” Mark Ezell, Director of the Economic Recovery Group, said in a statement on Thursday. “The more we can encourage masks and make them fun, the better we can mitigate the spread of the COVID-19. These businesses are the heart and soul of Tennessee, and we’re grateful to them for helping our citizens stay healthy and have a little fun sporting their favorite brands while they’re at it.”
The distribution is a partnership with the TN Strong Mask Movement and includes more than 30 brands.
The participating brands are:
- Amazon
- Austin Peay State University
- Belmont University (courtesy Dickens Family)
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation
- Bridgestone
- Bristol Motor Speedway
- Chevrolet
- East Tennessee State University
- FedEx Express
- Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville of Sevier County
- Gibson Brands
- Graceland
- Jack Daniel’s
- Lipscomb University (courtesy Ezell Foundation)
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Middle Tennessee State University
- Nashville Predators
- Nashville SC (courtesy Ingram Charities, distributed in partnership with United Way of Greater Nashville)
- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.
- SomethingInked
- Tennessee Bankers Association
- Tennessee Farm Bureau Health Plans
- Tennessee Tech University
- Tennessee Titans
- Tractor Supply Company
- TriStar Health
- Union University
- University of Memphis
- University of Tennessee, Knoxville (courtesy The Boyd Foundation)
- Unum Group
- Vanderbilt University
- Volkswagen Chattanooga
The projected value of the distribution is more than $3 million.
“We are so appreciative of Governor Lee and Commissioner Ezell to include the Nashville Predators in promoting the use of masks so SMASHVILLE can continue to open in the safest possible manner,” Nashville Predators President/CEO Sean Henry said in a statement on Thursday. “By creating SMASHVILLE Strong and Predator-themed masks, we can all show our passion for the Preds while reinforcing the use of face coverings as we work to re-launch the economy and local businesses.”
The public can order a branded mask by clicking here.
