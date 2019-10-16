NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is holding a rapid hiring event to fill interim Drivers License Examiner positions across the state.
The hiring event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 22 and Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Training Center's Annex and Gymnasium at 283 Stewarts Ferry Pike in Nashville.
You must register to attend the event. Registration will close Sunday, Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m.
Applicants will need to bring the following to the event:
- Photo ID (driver license or identification card)
- Completed State application
- If you are a veteran and wish to claim Veteran preference, please bring a copy of your DD214, member 4 copy.
- Please make copies of your application and DD214. A copy machine will not be available at the interview site.
- Resumes are optional but may be attached with completed State application.
To qualify, applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalent, pass a fingerprint background check, and possess a valid driver's license.
If you want more information about the hiring event, go to tn.gov/safety/employment.
