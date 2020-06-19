NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee legislature passed a bill early Friday morning that bans abortions when a doctor can hear a fetal heartbeat.
Gov. Bill Lee praised his leadership team for helping pass what he called "the strongest pro-life law in our state's history." Less than 24 hours later, the ACLU and other groups filed suit to stop it from taking effect.
The vote went down in the early morning hours, leading Democrats to cry foul about a lack of transparency.
"This is a 60 page bill that you are bringing up after midnight," said Democratic Senator Jeff Yarbo. "This is a massive bill with gigantic implications and we are taking it up in a closed session."
Senator Brian Kelsey said he was filled with joy when he heard his own child's heartbeat for the first time. He wants Tennessee to challenge what is the law of the land now, Roe v. Wade, which is 50 years old.
"It's time for us to push back as a state for the people we represent and to make this statement for the unborn," Kelsey said.
Senator Raumesh Akbari voted against the heartbeat bill.
"There are no exceptions for rape or incest and no exceptions for the health of the mother," she said. "This type of legislation has been found to be unconstitutional."
Early in the session, Republican lawmakers indicated they would welcome the case going to the Supreme Court.
Senator Brenda Gilmore told News 4's Nancy Amons that a Supreme Court challenge would waste money that could be spent on other things, like Medicaid expansion and care for pregnant women.
"This came up after midnight, when the public wasn't aware of it and didn't have fair notice about it. They didn't have an opportunity to speak for or against it," Gilmore said.
Gilmore said she worried making abortion illegal in Tennessee would drive women to back-alley abortions. Gilmore said it's also unfair, because affluent women can afford to travel to get an abortion out of state, when poor women cannot.
"That's horrible; that's horrible. We have no right to get in people's personal lives like that," Gilmore said.
Governor Lee tweeted his gratitude to his leadership team for passing a bill that he says protects the rights of the most vulnerable in the state.
Friday afternoon, The ACLU, The Center for Reproductive Rights, and Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit in federal court to block the bill.
A press release said, "The bill also prevents patients from obtaining an abortion depending on their reason for seeking the procedure, including the potential for a Down syndrome diagnosis, or the sex or race of the fetus. These types of “reason bans” insinuate that pregnant people cannot be trusted to make their own medical decisions, and do nothing to address racism, sexism, ableism, or the serious health disparities faced by marginalized communities.
"If Governor Bill Lee signs the bill into law, it will take effect immediately. The emergency lawsuit being filed today asks the court to block the bill now," the release said.
