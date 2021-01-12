NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - State lawmakers will be back to work for the new year starting today, and they're expected to have a busy schedule to start with.

The 2021 legislative session already has hundreds of bills in the works.

One of the key bills being discussed includes requiring the TBI to investigate Tennesseans suspected of participating in treasonous acts at the U.S. Capitol building last week.

The bill clarifies that acts committed by elected officials in Tennessee constitute grounds for removal from office.

Lawmakers will also discuss a bill that would increase penalties for illegal drag racing, something Metro Police has been cracking down on in recent months.

Under the bill a conviction would lead to nearly a year-long jail sentence.

Another bill will look to adjust how student assessment data is factored into teacher evaluations and final grades. Lawmakers want to see the data eliminated unless it results in higher marks.

On Tuesday, January 19 Tennessee lawmakers will hold a special session to discuss education.

