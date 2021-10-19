NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Flags were lowered at half-staff in Washington on Monday, including at the White House, as the nation mourns the loss of former secretary of state Colin Powell.

The four-star general passed away Monday morning from complications from COVID-19. Powell was fully vaccinated but had a compromised immune system from fighting cancer.

Gray Sasser, executive director of the The Vanderbilt Project on Unity and American Democracy, remembers, "When he first became a second lieutenant, he took an oath to the Constitution. He retook that oath when he became Secretary of State, and he constantly lived up to that oath.”

“He was not loyal to a man or a party,” Sasser adds. “He was loyal to an idea, and that was the idea of the United States of America and our Constitution"

The Vietnam War veteran was the first African American to serve as Secretary of State, in addition to serving as National Security Advisor and Chairman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Governor Bill Lee tweeted his condolences on Monday, saying, “Gen. Colin Powell was a fearless & committed leader who faithfully served our nation with integrity & purpose. Americans will not forget his legacy."

Colin Powell was 84 years old.