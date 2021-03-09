NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It may be hard to believe, but slavery is still included in the Tennessee State Constitution. Now Tennessee senators are working to change that once and for all.
For years Confederate soldier Sam Davis has overlooked Tennessee’s Capitol Hill. It’s a constant reminder of Tennessee’s slavery history.
Senators are working to change a part of the constitution (Article 1, Section 33) that’s been overlooked since the 1800s.
“It’s just something the state of Tennessee has never acted on,” said Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, who introduced the constitutional amendment in the legislature. “It’s about time that we enshrined it in our Constitution.”
Akbari said to her knowledge slavery isn’t taking place in Tennessee.
“I think not going back to the terrible legacy of slavery is a big thing for us, especially for a southern state,” said Akbari.
Currently the constitution said slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited by the state “except as a punishment for crime.” If changed, the constitution would read “slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited. Nothing in this section shall prohibit an inmate from working when the inmate has been duly convicted of a crime.”
“Those who are incarcerated can still work or be forced to work, but they are paid, so they aren’t slaves,” said Akbari. “They are just saying nothing included in this definition will preclude an incarcerated person from working.”
Akbari said lawmakers are halfway to amending the constitution. The proposed amendment was passed in the 111th General Assembly but needs to be approved again by the current legislature. If approved, it will be placed on the ballot for a statewide referendum in 2022.
