NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers have responded to the car that rammed into the United States Capitol this afternoon that hit two police officers; killing one and injuring another.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn quickly responded after learning two officers were hit, saying, "I am praying for the United States Capitol Police Officers that were injured in the line of duty today. These brave officers put their life on the line each and every day to defend our Capitol," said Sen. Blackburn.
I am praying for the United States Capitol Police Officers that were injured in the line of duty today. These brave officers put their life on the line each and every day to defend our Capitol.— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 2, 2021
Shortly after Sen. Blackburn expressed her feelings about the officers affected in this morning's incident, Capitol police had announced that one of the officers injured in the event had died.
After it was announced at the Capitol that one of the officers had passed away in the line of duty, Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty extended his thanks toward the officers saying, "These men & women always have our back & put their lives on the line every day. Thank you! My prayers are w/ you & your families!
Though I’m in TN, my heart goes out 2 the brave @CapitolPolice Officers who have confronted a dangerous incident today & defended our Capitol building. These men & women always have our back & put their lives on the line everyday. Thank you! My prayers are w/ you & your families!— Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) April 2, 2021
Nashville's House Representative Jim Cooper also extended his prayers to the officers who defended the Capitol this afternoon and thanked them for their swift response.
My staff and I are not in the Capitol this week as the House is out of session. I'm thankful to Capitol Police for the their swift response to this incident and I'm praying for the injured officers. https://t.co/bKPK8BG0kw— Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) April 2, 2021
