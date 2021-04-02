Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers have responded to the car that rammed into the United States Capitol this afternoon that hit two police officers; killing one and injuring another.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn quickly responded after learning two officers were hit, saying, "I am praying for the United States Capitol Police Officers that were injured in the line of duty today. These brave officers put their life on the line each and every day to defend our Capitol," said Sen. Blackburn.

Shortly after Sen. Blackburn expressed her feelings about the officers affected in this morning's incident, Capitol police had announced that one of the officers injured in the event had died. 

After it was announced at the Capitol that one of the officers had passed away in the line of duty, Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty extended his thanks toward the officers saying, "These men & women always have our back & put their lives on the line every day. Thank you! My prayers are w/ you & your families!

Nashville's House Representative Jim Cooper also extended his prayers to the officers who defended the Capitol this afternoon and thanked them for their swift response. 

