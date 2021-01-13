WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers released statements and react after President Donald Trump was impeached by US House for incitement of insurrection at Capitol.

Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office. With the Capitol secured by armed National Guard troops inside and out, the House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump.

Here is a breakdown of how Tennessee lawmakers voted on Wednesday afternoon:

Tennessee's 1st district: Diana Harshbarger (R) (since 2021) Opposed

Tennessee's 2nd district: Tim Burchett (R) (since 2019) Opposed

Tennessee's 3rd district: Chuck Fleischmann (R) (since 2011) Opposed

Tennessee's 4th district: Scott DesJarlais (R) (since 2011) Opposed

Tennessee's 5th district: Jim Cooper (D) (since 2003) Voted For Impeachment

Tennessee's 6th district: John Rose (R) (since 2019) Opposed

Tennessee's 7th district: Mark E. Green (R) (since 2019) Opposed

Tennessee's 8th district: David Kustoff (R) (since 2017) Opposed

Tennessee's 9th district: Steve Cohen (D) (since 2007) Voted For Impeachment

DesJarlais called it "a tragedy" that the House was even moving forward with this process.

"Their blind hatred of the President and four years of denying the results of the election have led them to one final moment of doing this again. This impeachment is being held in the court of public opinion. I have found no constitutional grounding for President Trump’s impeachment," DesJarlais said in a statement on Wednesday.

Cooper said the president "played a direct role in the insurrection at our U.S. Capitol building one week ago today." He added that Trump "should resign immediately" and "cannot be allowed to continue to assault our democracy."

The President played a direct role in the insurrection at our U.S. Capitol building one week ago today. The majority of the House voted to impeach him again today but he should resign immediately. He is a threat to America & cannot be allowed to continue to assault our democracy. pic.twitter.com/Slwsmmtson — Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) January 13, 2021

Sen. Marsha Blackburn also released a statement on the House passing an article of impeachment against the president.

“To persist with impeachment now, with just days to go in the current administration, will further divide Americans and exacerbate tensions. Moving forward, it is my sincere hope Congress will work on a bipartisan basis to restore the confidence of the American people in our elections, and affirm our shared commitment to the rule of law," Blackburn said.

To see a rollcall of all the votes by members of the House, click here.