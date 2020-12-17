NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A handful of Tennessee lawmakers are questioning why teachers are not being prioritized to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Phase 1 of the Tennessee's vaccine distribution plan includes frontline healthcare workers followed by long-term care facility residents and staff and then first responders.
But with Governor Bill Lee emphasizing reopening schools, state lawmakers are asking why teachers aren't on that list.
“I’d rather have the teachers there sooner than later because our healthcare workers are responsible for our health, but our teachers are our first responders for our children and we need to get our schools going again,” said State Rep. Mark White.
Lawmakers say legislation is also in the works to help students make up for the learning gap caused by a long summer break.
Meharry Medical College President and CEO Dr. James Hildreth is on board with the idea as well.
Re-opening schools is a key step to fully re-opening the economy. For this reason, K-12 teachers should be high on priority list for COVID-19 vaccines. Disease risk is low for students but not for adult teachers & staff, many of whom have increased risk from chronic conditions.— James E.K. Hildreth (@JamesEKHildreth) December 16, 2020
"Re-opening schools is a key step to fully re-opening the economy," he wrote. "For this reason, K-12 teachers should be high on priority list for COVID-19 vaccines."
Dr. Hildreth is one of the members of the FDA panel who voted to recommend emergency approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. On Thursday Hildreth will vote whether to recommend Moderna's vaccine for emergency approval as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.