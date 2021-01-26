NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The slow vaccine rollout in Tennessee has state leaders pointing fingers at one another.
House Representative Steve Cohen sent a letter to Governor Bill Lee saying that the state's distribution strategy isn't working in Shelby County.
Shelby County is dead last in vaccination rates in TN. @POTUS is issuing guidance for equitable, science-based distribution, but I also wrote to @GovBillLee to urge him to proactively resolve this unconscionable imbalance. Memphis needs a fair allocation of vaccines now! pic.twitter.com/dLEPaeUzi3— Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) January 25, 2021
Cohen claims Shelby has the lowest percentage of the population vaccinated.
Data from two weeks ago showed Tennessee as one of the best states in the country, but now numbers in our state have flattened.
Tennessee now ranks 26th for percentage of vaccine doses administered after ranking in the top ten two weeks ago.
At that time Tennessee was also one of four states to have given out 50 percent of the doses available.
Now 34 states are over that mark.
According to CDC data, Tennessee has received about 840,000 doses to date, with about 452,000 used.
State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey told News4 in an exclusive one-on-one interview that the only thing standing in Tennessee's way for a more effective rollout is vaccine supply.
The doses that have not been used are reportedly being held in refrigeration units across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.