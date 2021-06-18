NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A study committee to discuss migrant children in Tennessee met for the first time Friday as state lawmakers questioned how many of those children are currently in Tennessee and how many more could be relocated here.

The joint study committee, made up entirely of Republicans, hopes to hear from the federal government about how its refugee relocation program will impact Tennesseans.

"We're here on a fact-finding mission," Rep. Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga said.

In May, WRCB in Chattanooga obtained video showing migrant children arriving at Wilson Air Center and boarding charter buses on the runway. State leaders say 44 migrant children are being housed at a facility in Chattanooga waiting on a sponsor family.

Tennessee lawmakers seek answers on shelter for migrant kids NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers are calling for more scrutiny of a Chattanooga shelter for immigrant children after state official…

For more than three decades, the federal government has been involved in refugee resettlement, according to the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR). The study committee intends on inviting ORR or another representative from the federal government to its next meeting.

Some Democrats tell News 4, migrant children have long been relocated to Tennessee and insist Republican leaders are just trying to control the narrative.

"I think what [Republicans] are doing, once again, is putting children in the middle of a battle - a political battle,” Rep. Hakeem said. “Maybe it’s our duty to reach out to those children who in my view would make contributions to our state and the rest of the nation in the future."

Meanwhile, the new joint study committee on refugee issues, say they just want transparency, particularly from the federal government on refugee relocation in Tennessee.

“We’re looking for transparency and the truth, and I don’t think that’s a Democrat or Republican issue," Sen. Dawn White, R-Murfreesboro, said. "I think getting to the truth, knowing what’s happening to these children is the most important issue right now.”

The study committee hopes to hear from the feds, the Governor's office and the foster care system and its next meeting July 13.