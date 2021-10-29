NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A long night ahead for state lawmakers as the special session focused on COVID restrictions continues. However, some changes being made to bills with a mega project for the state on the line.

Friday afternoon, Gov. Bill Lee’s office said it's received concerns from several manufactures, including Ford Motors. The automaker plans to build a multi-billion dollar facility near Memphis.

As of 9:30 p.m., lawmakers remained at the Tennessee State Capitol. They have been working on several bills to send to the governor.

The House and Senate are fighting about details of HB9077, like whether private businesses should be exempt. Now, the bill prohibits things like vaccine passports and mask mandates. For more on the bill, click here.

The bill passed the House 62-20 before heading to the Senate. But the House approved an amendment on Friday night that would exclude private businesses from that.

This comes after big companies like Ford expressed concern about the state prohibiting companies from requiring masks.

On Friday, Ford said that masks are what's kept their facilities running through the pandemic.

Some lawmakers said Friday night that if mandates are made illegal. It may cause businesses to rethink coming to Tennessee. Both speakers appointed a conference committee to hammer out details and come to an agreement. This bill also addresses whether people should be able to collect unemployment if they're fired because they aren't vaccinated, among other COVID-related issues.

Lawmakers said the special session could be over tonight.

State lawmakers were just here last week for another special session. They approved nearly $900 million. The $500 million of that would be an incentive for Ford.

The rest would go toward infrastructure like roads and bridges along with a new Tennessee college of Applied Technology. The project is expected to bring in 5,800 jobs for west Tennessee.

“We have heard from a number of businesses, including Ford and other (manufacturers), regarding concerns with proposals and encouraged them to reach out to legislators directly,” Laine Arnold said in a statement.