NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - As Tennessee once again set a single-day record for COVID-19 cases, some Tennessee lawmakers are calling for a different approach.
Three senate Democrats will hold a video press conference Tuesday morning to call for Governor Bill Lee to implement new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Tennessee.
The calls follow another single-day state record for COVID-19 cases, after Tennessee reported 3,314 new cases over the past 24 hours.
The senators, two from Memphis and one from Nashville, say rising hospitalizations and death rates show it’s time for the governor to change his approach.
Governor Lee recently signed an executive order which gave mayors in 89 counties the authority to issue mask mandates, with some putting those in place as a result.
Right now in Tennessee anyone who wants a COVID-19 test can get one regardless of their symptoms.
The online press conference with senate Democrats will be held at 10:15 this morning.
News4 is working to gather the latest information as this story develops. Follow News4 for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.