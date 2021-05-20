You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tennessee lawmakers, activists comment on migrant children being transported into Tennessee

  • ,
  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read

Tonight, we're digging deeper into why migrant children were seen arriving at a Tennessee airport. It's led to the governor and our senators speaking up.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – News4 is digging deeper into why migrant children were seen arriving at a Tennessee airport.

It’s led to responses from the governor and Tennessee’s senators.

As first reported by WRCB-TV, a video shows migrant children arriving late Saturday night at Chattanooga’s Wilson Air Center. You can see them heading to board charter buses on the runway.

These videos, obtained by the NBC station in Chattanooga, were recorded over the past week at Wilson Air Center. They show children who appear to be in their early teens carrying matching bags.

The videos sparked criticism from Senator Marsha Blackburn and other members of the Tennessee congressional delegation. They are asking for transparency from the Biden administration.

On Friday, Rep. Jim Cooper retweeted a News 4 with his thoughts on the matter. 

Gov. Bill Lee tweeted about the incident. 

To read the full letter from Blackburn, Hagerty, Fleischmann, click here

Download PDF Blackburn, Hagerty, Fleischmann Speak Out Against Biden Administration Trafficking Migrant Children To Tennessee

"We shouldn't be using vulnerable children as a political football in this moment,” Lisa Sherman-Nikolaus, Executive Director for the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition said.

Sherman-Nikolaus spoke with News4 on Thursday.

"For decades, Tennessee has welcomed migrant children, refugees, other folks who are seeking asylum, fleeing persecution and violence,” Sherman-Nikolaus said.

After reaching out to several federal agencies for more information, News4 heard back.

It turns out the Office of Refugee Resettlement cares for unaccompanied children until they can be put with a vetted sponsor like a parent or close relative. The office falls under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The agency issued a statement to News4 on Thursday:

“ORR’s mission is to safely care for unaccompanied children until they can be unified with a vetted sponsor, usually a parent or close relative. As part of the unification process, ORR is currently facilitating travel for the children in ORR’s custody to their sponsors to prevent any delays. Their parents and relatives are located across the United States, and ORR contractors use various transportation modes to unite unaccompanied children with their families, including air and ground transportation options, taking into account child safety and wellness, travel time, and cost-effectiveness.”

“They're being reunited with loved ones, sponsors, with people who are going to give them a home and that's the bottom line, we need to protect vulnerable children period,” Sherman-Nikolaus said.

News4 also learned about the number of unaccompanied children released to sponsors like a parent or close relative. The latest data goes from October of 2020 through March of 2021.

The agency said they released 290 unaccompanied children during that time period in Davidson County.

As far as whether any migrant children were transported to Nashville recently, the agency did not answer that question.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.