NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee state lawmaker wants to put recreational and medical marijuana on the ballot next year.
Rep. Bruce Griffey (R - District 75) introduced the measure on Wednesday.
If passed, the bill would require county election commissions to include three non-binding questions related to marijuana legalization on the 2022 ballot.
Here's a peek at the questions:
First, should the state of Tennessee legalize medical marijuana?
Second, should the state of Tennessee decriminalize possession of less than an ounce of marijuana?
Third, should the state of Tennessee legalize and regulate commercial sales of recreational-use marijuana>
The three questions would function similarly to a public opinion poll, rather than any binding legal action.
