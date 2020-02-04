NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- After almost a year long investigation 15 people are indicted for the distribution of the drug.
“The methamphetamine problem today is as big and better than it has ever been," said Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox.
Law enforcement agencies are coming together to help put a stop to those who sell it.
“Methamphetamine remains an evil that continues to be brought into our community. Meth causes pain, addiction, and death," said 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway.
The investigation started in March of 2019.
Law enforcement focused on the Upper Cumberland area.
The Putman County Sheriff's Office along with the TBI and several agencies helped arrest 15 people.
Over the span of the investigation officers found around 300 grams of meth. They also seized cars, large amounts of money, and a couple of guns.
Law enforcement said they will continue to crack down on anyone who has anything to do with it.
“If you buy, sell, or traffic illegal narcotics we will find and arrest you,"said TBI Director David Rausch.
