TENNESSEE (WSMV) - A new resource is available to support those who are working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tennessee healthcare workers and first responders can now call a new phone line to reach out about stress, anxiety, sadness, or depression relating to work.
Specially trained mental health professionals are on the other side of the line and can provide emotional support to get through this challenging time.
”We are grateful to the partners in this project who reached out to us to create this public-private support line. The brave Tennesseans working in healthcare right now truly are heroes, and we are proud to be a part of this effort. From the emergency department doctors and nurses to hospital support staff and dedicated employees at assisted living facilities, our healthcare workers and first responders at all levels are under tremendous pressure, and they deserve our support in every way we can offer it,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW.
The TDMHSAS Statewide Crisis Line is always available at 855-274-7471 or by texting “TN” to 741-741. This line cannot offer mental health treatment and is not intended to replace mental health crisis or suicide prevention services.
If you are a mental health professional and are interested in volunteering, click here.
