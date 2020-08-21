An analysis by News4 investigates of what data states are providing on their contact data tracing shows vast disparities, with some states providing specific local data, while others, including Tennessee, provide nothing.
Our analysis shows several states on the East Coast lead the nation in providing the most data.
In Massachusetts, the state shows now many people need to be traced and also how successful they are in actually tracking down the potentially infected.
In Maryland, their public health department allows citizens to scroll, day by day, to see how they are doing in contacting the potentially exposed within 24 hours.
New Jersey shows how many staff members in each county are doing contact tracing.
Tennessee, however, provides none of that information.
News4 Investigates asked Dr. Lisa Piercey, commissioner of the department of health, about the lack of information shared by the state.
“Why isn’t the state being more transparent and more forthcoming with information like this with contact tracing?” asked News4 Investigates.
“That’s a good question and contact tracing is an intracule part of this response,” Piercey said.
In fairness, Commissioner PIercey does provide some data in news conference, including how often their roughly 1700 contact tracers are finding the potentially infected within 24 hours.
“We’re getting that mark most of the time, not all of the time,” PIercey said.
But none of that data is detailed online, and the department has not released any public documents backing up their data.
“But the question is: why isn’t that data being shared with the public?” asked News4 Investigates.
“All of the active cases in the county are attempted to being traced. I’m not sure how helping the contact tracing productivity tracing are – but that’s something a good suggestion we can look at,”
Piercey said.
