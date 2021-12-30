Nashville, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Justice Center published a report Thursday regarding the effects COVID-19 has had on their inmates.

The TJC reported that the state of Tennessee is ranked as 20th in the nation for the number of state inmates infected with coronavirus, per capita. Within the report, TJC included the statistic that as of July, one in every 515 state prisoners who contracted COVID-19 had died.

TJC said COVID-19 poses a unique challenge for prisons due to close confinement, restricted access to personal protective equipment, overstretched health services, and those who are immune compromised as well as any other serious health conditions.

The report goes on to include that one in every 300 staff members who test positive have died.

The state of Tennessee currently spends more than $2 billion a year on inmate healthcare said TJC. Regardless of state spending, inmates are consistently experiencing higher levels of chronic and mental health conditions that the general population.

“When we hear about poor care and the medical tragedies inside jails and prisons, it is usually because of litigation that becomes public, but this timely and exhaustively researched report gives us a clear picture of the problems with healthcare in our jails and prisons,” said Josh Spickler, the Executive Director of Just City Memphis.

TJC added in their report that lawmakers must consider meaningful healthcare reform to meet the needs of those behind bars.

“As with so many systems, COVID-19 has laid bare the inequities and challenges that have long existed for some of the most vulnerable Tennesseans,” said Spickler. “Thanks to the Tennessee Justice Center for publishing this heartbreaking yet critical report AND for recommending sensible solutions that will keep more people safe and save money.”