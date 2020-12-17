NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee is coming off another record-setting day for new COVID-19 cases.

The Tennessee Department of Health added 11,410 cases to the state total on Wednesday.

Wednesday marked the third day this week that the state health department reported over 10,000 new cases.

An additional 53 deaths were reported on Wednesday as well.

So far more than 5,600 people have died from the virus in our state.

2,874 people are currently hospitalized with the virus in Tennessee, while 411,843 cases are considered inactive/recovered at this time.

