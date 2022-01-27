NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III announced Thursday that in the state of Tennessee, more than 150 local governments have joined the settlements relating to the nation’s opioid crisis.
Officials said Thursday marked a key milestone in the $26 billion opioid agreement with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors, Cardnial, McKesson, Johnson & Johnson and AmerisourceBergen over the companies’ role in the opioid crisis.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the opioid crisis began in the late 1990s when healthcare providers began to prescribe opioids at greater rates when treating pain. Since then, opioid medications have led to widespread misuse of both prescription and non-prescription as the drugs are highly addictive.
“Today we have every reason to be encouraged: we have impressive participation, nationally and locally, to get this settlement across the finish line. There are really too many people to thank, but a point I want to emphasize is the way my AG colleagues from very different political positions put those differences aside and worked really hard to tackle a problem common to all states, territories, and localities. Another key factor was how the Governor’s team, the leadership and legislative sponsors in the General Assembly, and the local governments acted quickly to put a structure in place to effectively use the settlement funds,” said General Slatery.
The HHS reported that an estimated 10.1 million people misused prescription opioids in the past year and 70,630 people died from drug overdose in 2019.
General Slatery said that there are currently 52 states and territories signing on to the agreement since July. This also includes thousands of local governments who have signed on the agreement as well.
“Every Tennessee family has felt the devastating impacts of the opioid crisis, and thanks to a united effort from state and local partners, significant relief is on the way,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I’m grateful for Attorney General Slatery’s strong leadership in securing these resources that will help thousands of Tennesseans recover and spread hope in our communities.”
A full statement from attorneys general around the country can be read here.
