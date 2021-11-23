NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Innocence Project received a $300,000 grant from the Department of Justice Tuesday.
The grant will go towards the Innocence Project’s Collaborative Justice in Tennessee program.
The money will enhance a collaboration between the Tennessee Innocence Project and the Davidson County Office of the District Attorney’s Conviction Review Unit (CRU) to review instances of wrongfully convicted cases.
“I am confident the Tennessee Innocence Project will use these funds to continue their work of collaborative justice in Tennessee,” Rep. Jim Cooper said in a statement. “The Department of Justice and the federal government see the importance of organizations like the Tennessee Innocence Project while we continue to reform our criminal justice system.”
Currently, Tennessee has only completed 25 exonerations, only a fraction of what other states with well-established innocence representation and CRUs have done.
The state currently ranks 18th in the U.S. for prison population by state.
To learn more about the state's Innocence Project, visit https://www.tninnocence.org/our-mission .
