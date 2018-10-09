NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Tennessee inmate who is set to be executed in just two days is asking the state to use the electric chair.
Edmund Zagorski was sentenced back in 1984 for killing two men during a drug deal.
Zagorski chose the electric chair over lethal injection after Gov. Bill Haslam said he would not intervene in his case.
Attorney Kelley Henry issued this statement on Zagorski's behalf:
Faced with the choice of two unconstitutional methods of execution, Mr. Zagorski has indicated that if his execution is to move forward, he believes that the electric chair is the lesser of two evils. 10-18 minutes of drowning, suffocation, and chemical burning is unspeakable. We notified prison officials of his decision within two hours of the Tennessee Supreme Court’s decision.
