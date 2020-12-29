NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An inmate at the Tennessee Department of Correction has been charged with mail stalking.
The victim told News 4 she’s being stalked by her husband’s murderer from behind bars and five months after a News 4 exclusive, 55-year-old Hank Wise, is facing federal charges.
Authorities said Wise was charged with Tuesday after "sending numerous letters and other communications to the woman through her attorney."
“We owe a duty to victims of crime to ensure that they will not continue to be subjected to cruel acts which cause emotional distress as alleged here,” U.S. Attorney Cochran said in a statement on Tuesday. “We simply will not stand for this.”
On April 2, 2009, Cochran said Wise "shot and killed a man identified in the complaint as “B.G.” in front of his wife" at the Buck Wild Saloon in Nashville.
In April 2012, Wise was convicted of second degree murder in Davidson County Criminal Court and subsequently sentenced to 23 years in prison.
"Wise continued to send letters and cards intended for the woman through her attorney until 2017. Although initially aware of the communications, the woman asked her attorney not to notify her of any subsequent letters after 2012," United States Attorney’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday.
Authorities said after 2012, Wise continued to send letters intended for the victim's wife. However, the attorney did not share those letters with her until 2019.
"The woman was highly distressed when she learned of the continued attempts by Wise to communicate with her," United States Attorney’s Office said.
News 4 will have an exclusive interview on this story at 6 p.m.
