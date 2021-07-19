NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Organizers have postponed the Tennessee Immunization Summit until this fall.

On the Tennessee Department of Health website, the summit has been "postponed until further notice." While no more information was posted on the TDOH site, a spokesperson explained the reasoning for the postponement.

TDOH STATEMENT The Tennessee Immunization Summit was paused to ensure all materials, sessions and other supporting information are focused to parents who are the intended audience for any outreach efforts regarding medical decisions for children. We expect the summit to be rescheduled for the fall.

The announcement comes after the firing of Dr. Michelle Fiscus, Medical Director of the Tennessee Vaccine-Preventable Diseases and Immunization Program at the Tennessee Department of Health.