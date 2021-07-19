NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Organizers have postponed the Tennessee Immunization Summit until this fall.
On the Tennessee Department of Health website, the summit has been "postponed until further notice." While no more information was posted on the TDOH site, a spokesperson explained the reasoning for the postponement.
The announcement comes after the firing of Dr. Michelle Fiscus, Medical Director of the Tennessee Vaccine-Preventable Diseases and Immunization Program at the Tennessee Department of Health.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health on Monday fired a top vaccination official following a memo sent out to the department t…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.