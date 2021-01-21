NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With powerful remarks and images packed into Wednesday night's inaugural special, some notable names represented Nashville and the Volunteer State.
Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard performed the new song "Undivided" in front of the Nashville skyline.
.@TheTimMcGraw & @THubbmusic living our values and showing what America could look like if we were all a little more "Undivided". pic.twitter.com/iFGa3PMVah— Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 21, 2021
And Tennessee native Justin Timberlake performed his new song "Better Days" with musician Ant Clemons.
Tonight, @AntClemons and I were deeply honored to perform our new song, BETTER DAYS, as a celebration of everything this administration represents. There’s a lot of work to do, but I’m feeling hopeful for this country. #Inauguration https://t.co/5UrUAeurxn pic.twitter.com/SyW0487Fp2— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 21, 2021
Vanderbilt soccer and football star Sarah Fuller also enjoyed a huge moment during the 90-minute inaugural special, introducing the first female vice president.
We're proud of @SarahFuller_27 for representing @VanderbiltU as the world watched.#VandyUnited | #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/z6KjbsXi1p— Vanderbilt Athletics (@vucommodores) January 21, 2021
"That's why it it such an honor to be able to introduce a true groundbreaker, and after 232 years of waiting to be able to say these words, our nation's first woman vice President, Vice President Kamala Harris," Fuller said.
The television special, called "Celebrating America," allowed Americans to celebrate the inauguration in a year when they couldn't travel to Washington, D.C. for COVID and security concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.