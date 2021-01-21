NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With powerful remarks and images packed into Wednesday night's inaugural special, some notable names represented Nashville and the Volunteer State. 

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard performed the new song "Undivided" in front of the Nashville skyline.

And Tennessee native Justin Timberlake performed his new song "Better Days" with musician Ant Clemons. 

Vanderbilt soccer and football star Sarah Fuller also enjoyed a huge moment during the 90-minute inaugural special, introducing the first female vice president. 

"That's why it it such an honor to be able to introduce a true groundbreaker, and after 232 years of waiting to be able to say these words, our nation's first woman vice President, Vice President Kamala Harris," Fuller said. 

The television special, called "Celebrating America," allowed Americans to celebrate the inauguration in a year when they couldn't travel to Washington, D.C. for COVID and security concerns. 

