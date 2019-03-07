NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee House of Representatives has voted to push the fetal heartbeat bill forward.
The legislation prohibits abortions from the point a fetal heartbeat is detected, except in certain medical emergencies. Fetal cardiac activity can happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.
The bill passed 65-21 on Thursday morning at the Tennessee Capitol. Click here to read more about the legislation.
The Tennessee Senate has not yet held a committee vote on their version of the bill.
Last month, the House Health Committee voted 15-4 to send the legislation to the House floor for a full vote.
Hedy Weinberg, ACLU-TN executive director, issued this statement:
The House of Representative’s passage today of this dangerous, unconstitutional bill has simply moved Tennessee one step closer to a lawsuit. Tennessee politicians should be less concerned about interfering with a woman’s decisions regarding what is best for her health and her family and more concerned with providing her access to comprehensive health care. With our partners, we are working to stop this bill in the Senate. However, should it be signed into law, the ACLU of Tennessee and our client are prepared to file a lawsuit immediately.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.