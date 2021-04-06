NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee House of Representatives passed two bills with Dolly Parton's name on them on Monday.
The first was a house resolution honoring the Queen of Country Music herself, which was approved yesterday.
The second bill adopts Dolly's rendition of "Amazing Grace" as the state song.
That bill still has to pass through the state Senate before heading to Governor Bill Lee's desk for a signature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.