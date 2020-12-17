NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's the day hospitals across Tennessee have been waiting for.
This morning 74 of our state's hospitals will receive their first shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, taking a huge step toward ending the pandemic.
All healthcare workers who deal with patients who might or do have COVID-19 are eligible to receive the vaccine from the first shipments, according to Vanderbilt's Dr. William Schaffner.
He says it's important the shipping and handling of the vaccine is done effectively.
Right now about 56,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine are in Tennessee and will be distributed to 28 sites covering 74 hospitals.
Due to the complex logistics required in distributing Pfizer's vaccine, Dr. Schaffner says doses have to be administered in a timely manner.
He says because the vaccine has to be stored at a below freezing temperature, it has to be defrosted and quickly administered.
Dr. Schaffner also emphasized the vaccine's safety and says vaccinations will be happening at the hospital for some time.
"Let me say it again. The vaccine is safe, and it's effective," he said. "Yes, I'm going to get the vaccine when it's my turn, and I hope everybody else out there will do so also."
Tennessee did receive an early shipment of 975 doses to hold as emergency backup supply, in case any hospital’s supply is damaged.
Governor Bill Lee is scheduled to have an event at Vanderbilt University Medical Center at 9 a.m. as the hospital receives their shipment. It’s unclear whether he’ll be receiving the vaccine at that time.
